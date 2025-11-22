Vlasic scored a goal, blocked four shots and went minus-3 in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Sabres.

Vlasic was held off the scoresheet for his first nine games in November. The 24-year-old defenseman has remained in a top-four role this season, but his usage has tilted more defensive compared to 2024-25. Vlasic is at five points, 19 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 20 appearances.