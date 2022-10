Chicago has sent Vlasic (undisclosed) to AHL Rockford, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Vlasic hasn't played yet this season due to the injury, but his reassignment is an indicator that he's healthy now. He'll get a chance to get back up to speed in the minors and gain some valuable experience. It wouldn't be surprising if Chicago calls him up at some point during the 2022-23 campaign.