Vlasic signed a six-year, $27.6 million contract extension Wednesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old blueliner managed two goals, 14 assists, 56 hits and 148 blocked shots in 76 appearances this season. He played against all the top lines, as he was part of the No. 1 pairing alongside Seth Jones. Expect 25-30 points from Vlasic next season, making him a fringe fantasy asset in deeper pools.