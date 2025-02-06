Vlasic's point drought reached 14 games in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Vlasic has an even plus-minus rating, 21 blocked shots, 15 hits and 12 shots on net in that span. The 23-year-old set a career high in points with a helper Jan. 3 versus the Canadiens, but his offense has fallen flat since that game. He's at 17 points, 76 shots, 102 blocks, 42 hits and a minus-11 rating through 53 outings overall. Despite the lack of offense, Vlasic's overall game is strong enough to keep him in a top-four role.