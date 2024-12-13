Vlasic recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Vlasic has two goals and four assists over his last seven outings. The defenseman was in on the Blackhawks' first and last goals in the contest, including Connor Bedard's power-play marker in the first period. Vlasic is up to 14 points (eight on the power play), 45 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 29 appearances. He's two points shy of matching his production from 76 games in 2023-24.