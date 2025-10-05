Vlasic (lower body) will travel with the Blackhawks ahead of Tuesday's season opener versus the Panthers, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Vlasic, as expected, did not participate in the remainder of the preseason after getting cut by a skate last Sunday during a game versus the Wild. The defenseman is targeting an Opening Night return, and his presence of the road trip suggests that is still possible. Vlasic figures to fill a top-four role this season but may not get as much power-play time if Sam Rinzel and Artyom Levshunov can keep their spots in the lineup.