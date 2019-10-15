Blackhawks' Alexander Nylander: Buries game-winner
Nylander scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
Nylander's third-period tally became more important when James Neal got the Oilers on the board later in the frame. The tally was Nylander's second of the year in three games. The first-round pick from 2016 will need to continue to produce offense to move up the lineup before he becomes relevant in fantasy.
