Blackhawks' Alexander Nylander: Converts pair of goals
Nylander scored twice on four shots in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.
Nylander picked off a pass and beat David Rittich for his first goal at 5:28 of the second period, resulting in the Flames changing goalies. Nylander would then tally the Blackhawks' sixth goal of the contest later in the period, essentially securing the victory. The 21-year-old snapped a six-game point drought with the effort and now has eight tallies and 19 points in 53 outings.
