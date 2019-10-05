Nylander scored on his lone shot on goal in Chicago's 4-3 loss to the Flyers on Monday.

An offseason trade acquisition, Nylander found the net in his Blackhawks debut and displayed a goal-scorer's touch on his first-period snipe. The former No. 8 overall draft pick, Nylander failed to gain any traction while with Buffalo and finished his Sabres tenure with just three goals and six points in 19 games over the past three seasons. Perhaps a fresh start with his new organization will unlock the talent that once made him a top-10 pick.