Nylander scored a goal and an assist with two shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over San Jose.

Nylander logged both of his points during the third period, scoring 91 seconds in for a 4-1 lead and assisting on a Patick Kane goal to make it 5-1 with 3:41 remaining. The former Buffalo first-round pick has produced 10 goals and 26 points in his first season with Chicago.