Nylander had two assists and added two shots with a plus-2 rating in a 5-3 loss to Washington on Sunday.

The 21-year-old set up goals by Drake Caggiula and Patrick Kane for his first multi-point outing as a Blackhawk. The former Buffalo first-rounder is off to a fairly productive start with his new organization, collecting two goals and two assists in his first five games. He had six points in 19 career games over parts of three seasons with the Sabres and is looking to revitalize his career. He was drafted eighth overall by Buffalo in 2016.