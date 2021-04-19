Nylander (knee) took part in individual drills at Monday's practice, according to a video from his personal Twitter account.

Nylander was originally given a 4-6 month timetable from the date his torn meniscus was announced on Dec. 23, so he's coming up on the low end of that range. It's encouraging to see him skating without issues, though the 23-year-old winger will surely need a few full practices to get back up to speed and grow accustomed to taking contact again. Nylander remains on LTIR at this point, so the team will need to return him to the active roster before he's eligible to take part in game action.