Nylander scored on both of his shots and was plus-3 in Saturday's 7-2 win over Nashville.

Nylander scored back-to-back goals late in the third period, his third and fourth tallies of the season. The 21-year-old was stuck in a lengthy goal drought, having gone his previous 14 games without lighting the lamp. The eighth overall pick in 2016, Nylander has plenty of upside but hasn't yet put it all together i the NHL.