Blackhawks' Alexander Nylander: Shakes loose from goal slump
Nylander scored a goal and picked up an assist with three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Nylander ended a 16-game goal drought when he opened the scoring just 59 seconds into the game, the first time he's lit the lamp since Nov. 16. He also assisted on Patrick Kane's third-period goal. The 21-year-old has been inconsistent offensively in his first year with Chicago, but he has chipped in with a modest four points in his last six games. Nylander was Buffalo's first-round pick in 2016, so he has the pedigree, but it hasn't yet clicked for him at the NHL level.
