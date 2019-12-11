Blackhawks' Alexander Nylander: Supplies helper in loss
Nylander managed a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Nylander delivered the primary helper on Dominik Kubalik's goal in the final minute of the contest. The assist snapped a personal six-game point drought for Nylander. He's up to 11 points and 50 shots in 30 outings. With a lack of non-scoring stats -- 12 hits, seven blocked shots, six PIM -- Nylander's not much of a factor in the fantasy game yet.
