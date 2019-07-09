The Blackhawks acquired Nylander from the Sabres on Tuesday in exchange for defenseman Henri Jokiharju.

The two clubs will exchange recent first-round picks, as Nylander (No. 8 overall in 2016) and Jokiharju (No. 29 overall in 2017) swap sides. Nylander, 21, appeared in 19 NHL contests over parts of the past three seasons, tallying three goals and three assists. The winger will be in the fold through the 2021-22 season and could have a greater opportunity to see ice time at hockey's top level in Chicago than would have been possible in Buffalo.