Blackhawks' Alexander Nylander: Two-point effort ends slump
Nylander scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Nylander had just one assist over his last 10 appearances entering Sunday. He and Erik Gustafsson assisted on each other's first-period tallies. Nylander now has 17 points, 66 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating in 46 games. The 21-year-old hasn't yet shown off his first-round pick pedigree, but perhaps this could be the start of more consistent play going forward.
