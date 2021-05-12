According to general manager Stan Bowman, Nylander (knee) will be "fully healed and ready to go by training camp," Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Bowman also noted that he and the Blackhawks still see Nylander as a "real asset" for the team moving forward. The 23-year-old forward missed the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign after undergoing surgery in late December to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee, but he was decent for Chicago in 2019-20, notching 10 goals, 26 points and 94 shots in 65 contests. Nylander will compete for a spot in the Blackhawks' top six during next season's training camp.