Fortin, who is three weeks removed from sports-hernia surgery, hopes to be 100 percent healthy by training camp, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Fortin is only participating in the off-ice portion of this year's prospect camp to avoid sustaining any setbacks in his recovery, but the 20-year-old forward should be ready to return to the ice once the Blackhawks' training camp gets underway in September. The 6-foot winger will get an opportunity to compete for an Opening Night roster spot in training camp, but he'll likely start the season with AHL Rockford and remain in the minors for the majority of the 2017-18 campaign.