Blackhawks' Alexandre Fortin: Provides helper on Saturday
Fortin had an assist during Saturday's 5-3 loss to Calgary.
Fortin provided the helper on one of Chicago's three goals on the evening. It was the second assist of the season for Fortin as the winger now has four points through 12 games on the campaign.
