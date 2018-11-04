Blackhawks' Alexandre Fortin: Provides helper Saturday
Fortin had an assist during Saturday's 5-3 loss to Calgary.
Fortin provided the helper on one of Chicago's three goals on the evening. It was the second assist of the season for Fortin, as the bottom-six winger now has four points through 12 games on the campaign.
