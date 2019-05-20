Blackhawks' Alexis Gravel: Excelling at Memorial Cup
Gravel stopped 33 of 35 shots in Halifax's 4-2 victory over Guelph in CHL Memorial Cup action on Sunday.
Gravel and the host Mooseheads are now sporting an unbeaten 2-0 record in the early stages of the tournament. A sixth-round selection (162nd overall) of Chicago in 2018, Gravel is coming off an exceptional season for Halifax in which he posted a 33-13-2 record to go along with a 2.49 GAA and .913 save percentage. While the 19-year-old remains a project, he has a boatload of potential and has undoubtedly taken a significant step forward this year. Don't be surprised if the Blackhawks sign Gravel to an entry-level contract in short order.
