Blackhawks' Alexis Gravel: Project goaltender added to Chicago system

Gravel was drafted 162nd overall by the Blackhawks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of Berlin, Germany, Gravel's situation is eerily similar to that of 2016 St. Louis second-round pick and fellow QMJHL keeper Evan Fitzpatrick. Like Fitzpatrick, Gravel -- who checks in at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds -- possesses the size that all NHL teams are looking for in a goaltender. And like Fitzpatrick, Gravel performed terribly in his draft year. Despite playing for a team that finished with 93 points, Gravel ended up with a 3.38 GAA and .890 save percentage in 39 games for Halifax. The Blackhawks are banking on some improvement from a goaltender that doesn't have a ton going for him now other than the fact he takes up a ton of the net.