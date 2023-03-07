Bjork notched three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

Bjork had the primary assist on all three goals in the second period -- two from Seth Jones and the third from Jason Dickinson. These helpers were Bjork's first points at the NHL level in three contests this season. He spent the bulk of the year with AHL Rochester, where he had 25 points in 42 outings before he was flipped from the Sabres to the Blackhawks at the trade deadline. The 26-year-old will likely fill a middle-six role for the remainder of the season.