Bjork was traded to Chicago from Buffalo on Thursday in exchange for future considerations, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bjork has eight goals and 25 points in 42 AHL contests with Rochester this season. The 26-year-old has only played in one game with Buffalo in 2022-23, but he's recorded 24 goals and 53 points in 212 career NHL contests. This trade will provide Bjork with a fresh opportunity.