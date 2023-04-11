Bjork found the back of the net in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Monday.

Bjork scored his first goal and fifth point in 12 contests this season. The 26-year-old also has eight goals and 25 points in 42 outings with AHL Rochester in 2022-23. Although he's done fine offensively at the AHL level, Bjork entered Monday's action serving in a limited role, averaging just 13:37 of ice time per game in his time between Buffalo and Chicago this campaign.