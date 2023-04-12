Bjork registered two assists in Chicago's 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Bjork is on a three-game scoring streak, providing a goal and four points in that span. That's pushed him up to a goal and seven points in 13 outings between the Blackhawks and Sabres this season. Bjork also has eight goals and 25 points in 42 AHL contests with Rochester in 2022-23.