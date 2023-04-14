Bjork collected a goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

Bjork extended his scoring streak to four games, providing two goals and five points in that span. This was the Blackhawks' season finale, so he'll close the campaign with two goals and eight points in 14 contests between Buffalo and Chicago. At the AHL level in 2022-23, Bjork's contributed eight goals and 25 points in 42 outings with Rochester.