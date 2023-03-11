site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blackhawks-anders-bjork-sustains-injury-friday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Blackhawks' Anders Bjork: Sustains injury Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bjork (undisclosed) didn't finish Friday's game versus the Panthers.
The Blackhawks didn't provide a reason for Bjork's exit from the game. More information on his status should be available before Saturday's game versus the Lightning.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read