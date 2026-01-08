Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Buries power-play goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blues.
Burakovsky ended a seven-game goal drought with his third-period tally. He's earned six points over four outings in January, turning a corner after a fairly quiet December. The winger is up to 10 goals, 29 points (10 on the power play), 53 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 38 appearances in a top-six role this season.
