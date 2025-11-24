Burakovsky (undisclosed) didn't participate in Monday's practice and remains day-to-day, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

According to Powers, Burakovsky worked with skills coach Brian Keane before Monday's session. While the 30-year-old Burakovsky appears to be making progress, it's still unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has missed the last two games. Burakovsky has produced seven goals, 15 points and 26 shots on net across 18 appearances this season.