Burakovsky registered two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Burakovsky ended a four-game slump with the pair of helpers. This was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 12 versus the Blues. The 30-year-old winger continues to play in a top-six role, though his ice time has dropped over the last three contests. For the season, he's at 25 points (eight on the power play), 44 shots on net and a minus-10 rating across 35 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 50-point mark for the first time since 2021-22 with the Avalanche.