Burakovsky (undisclosed) is slated to be a game-time decision Wednesday versus Minnesota, per Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports.

Burakovsky has seven goals and 15 points in 18 outings this year. He's missed the Blackhawks' past two games due to the injury. If Burakovsky is ready to return Wednesday, then he'll probably play alongside Connor Bedard and Ryan Greene on the top line. Sam Lafferty might also be a healthy scratch against the Wild if Burakovsky is available.