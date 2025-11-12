Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Game-time call Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky will be a game-time decision versus New Jersey on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Burakovsky has been rolling offensively with four multi-point games in his last seven outings, racking up five goals and five assists, including a trio of power-play points. If the veteran winger can't suit up against the Devils, the Blackhawks are expected to bring Landon Slaggert up from the minors and could even deploy him in Burakovsky's spot on the first line.
