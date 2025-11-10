Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Grabs two points Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky scored a goal, dished an assist, put four shots on net and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Burakovsky assisted on a second-period power play before he found the back of an empty net with three and a half minutes left in the contest. Overall, the 30-year-old winger has seven goals, seven assists and 25 shots on goal across 15 contests this year. He is well above the pace needed to surpass his 37-point campaign across 79 games with the Kraken last season. With 10 points in his last seven games and sizable ice time both at even strength and a man advantage, Burakovsky is a strong waiver wire target in most fantasy formats.
