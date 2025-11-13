default-cbs-image
Burakovsky was unable to play Wednesday versus the Devils because of an illness, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Burakovsky's absence was previously undisclosed, but this suggests he might not have to miss too much time. The Blackhawks' next game is Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, and the winger's status for that contest has yet to be revealed.

