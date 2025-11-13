Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Misses game due to illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky was unable to play Wednesday versus the Devils because of an illness, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Burakovsky's absence was previously undisclosed, but this suggests he might not have to miss too much time. The Blackhawks' next game is Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, and the winger's status for that contest has yet to be revealed.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Not playing against Devils•
-
Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Grabs two points Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: One of each Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Nets goal vs. Seattle•
-
Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: One of each in Saturday's OT loss•