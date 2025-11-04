Burakovsky scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken.

Burakovsky accounted for all the offense the Blackhawks were able to muster in this game. The left winger made it a 2-1 game at the 11:33 mark of the third period with a wrister following an assist from Connor Bedard. The 30-year-old endured a slow start to the season but has turned things around of late, as he's currently riding a three-game goal streak and a four-game point run, with three goals and three assists over that stretch.