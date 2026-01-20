Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Not an option against Winnipeg
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky won't play versus the Jets on Monday due to an illness and a family matter, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Burakovsky will have two days off before the Blackhawks' next game, which is Thursday in Raleigh. The 30-year-old has 10 goals, 20 helpers, 61 shots on net and a minus-13 rating while averaging 17:29 of ice time over 43 appearances this season.
