Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Not expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup versus the Wild on Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Burakovsky was labeled a game-time decision, but it appears he'll miss his third straight game. The 30-year-old's next chance to play is Friday versus the Predators.
