Burakovsky scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Burakovsky's pair of points came in the third period to give the Blackhawks some breathing room. Connor Bedard's ascent to near-superstar status this season has seen Burakovsky come along for the ride on the top line. Through 14 games, the 30-year-old winger has six goals, six helpers, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating. That kind of production should find a home on most fantasy rosters, making Burakovsky a player to keep an eye on moving forward to see if this first month of the campaign is sustained.