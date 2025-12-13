Burakovsky scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Burakovsky set up Wyatt Kaiser's goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the third. The goal was Burakovsky's first since Nov. 9 versus the Red Wings, a span of 10 games without a goal in which he racked up five assists. The 30-year-old winger is at eight tallies, 13 helpers, 34 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 26 appearances. He's been in a top-line role lately, but Connor Bedard (shoulder) will be out for at least Saturday's game versus Detroit, which will negatively impact Burakovsky's production as well.