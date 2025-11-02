Burakovsky scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Burakovsky's goal early in the third period was enough to force overtime. The winger has earned five points over his last three games and appears to be heating up while playing on the first line and top power-play unit. For the season, he's at four goals, five assists, 15 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-1 rating through 11 contests. Burakovsky won't offer elite offense, but he's worth a look in fantasy when he's playing as well as he is currently.