Burakovsky (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Nashville on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After missing the last three games, Burakovsky will return to a top-line role versus the Predators and should see time on the first power-play unit. Burakovsky has accounted for seven goals, 15 points and 26 shots on net across 18 appearances this season. Chicago will have seven blueliners and 11 forwards in the lineup in Friday's contest.