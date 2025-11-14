Burakovsky (illness) practiced with the team Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

With his illness seemingly behind him, Burakovsky looks poised to return to action versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday after having been sidelined for just one game due to his illness. Prior to his absence, the 30-year-old winger was absolutely rolling offensively, racking up five goals and five assists, including a trio of power-play assists, in his last seven outings.