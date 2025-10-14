Burakovsky scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-1 win over Utah.

Burakovsky gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead at the 8:55 mark of the third period after finding the back of the net with the man advantage, thanks to a wrister that went past Vitek Vanecek. Burakovsky has opened the season on a strong note with three points over four appearances, and he should continue to be one of Chicago's most reliable offensive weapons.