Burakovsky (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game against Seattle.

Burakovsky logged 6:20 of ice time before exiting the game. He has seven goals and 15 points in 18 outings, including Thursday's action. If Burakovsky can't play Friday versus Buffalo, then Landon Slaggert will likely draw into the lineup.

