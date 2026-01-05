Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Supplies two more assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Burakovsky has five helpers over his last three games, though his two Sunday came at even strength rather than on the power play like the previous three. The 30-year-old winger is clicking with Tyler Bertuzzi on the top line currently, and they'll be leaned on heavily while the Blackhawks are thin at forward. Burakovsky is up to 28 points, 49 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 37 appearances this season.
