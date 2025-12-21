Burakovsky scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-4 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators.

Burakovsky has two goals and three assists over his last six games. The winger remains in a top-line role at even strength, but that has less appeal with Connor Bedard (upper body) and Frank Nazar (upper body) both out of the lineup until at least January. Burakovsky is now at nine goals, 23 points (six on the power play), 40 shots on net and a minus-5 rating across 30 appearances this season.