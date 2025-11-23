Burakovsky (undisclosed) won't play against Colorado on Sunday, and there is no definitive timeline for his return to the lineup, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Despite feeling a little better, Burakovsky didn't participate in Sunday's morning skate and will miss his second straight game. He has generated seven goals, 15 points and 26 shots on net across 18 appearances this season. Due to Burakovsky's absence, Ryan Greene will remain on the first line against the Avalanche on Sunday.