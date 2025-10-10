Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Two-point effort in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky scored a goal and added an assist in in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.
The veteran winger helped set up Connor Bedard for Chicago's first goal of the night midway through the first period before potting his own early in the third to tie the game at 3-3. Seeing consistent shifts with Bedard can only help Burakovsky's fantasy value, but he skated on the second power-play unit Thursday and is coming off a quiet 2024-25 campaign with the Kraken in which he managed just 10 goals and 37 points in 79 regular-season contests, making him a risky option even in deeper formats.
